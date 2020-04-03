MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Last week was a brutal one for Alabama workers.
This week likely was worse.
Alabama Secretary of Labor Fitzgerald Washington told the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce on a conference call Friday that 66,000 people filed claims during just the first three days of this week. That puts the state on a pace to exceed last week’s mark of 80,984, almost all of which were related to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
“Based on that data, you can see the surge of mass layoffs,” he said. “ADOL has paid out over $2.2 million in claims the first two weeks of the pandemic. Currently, we have about $700 million in our UI (Unemployment Insurance) trust fund.”
The rapidly climbing unemployment numbers represent a stark shift from what had been record-low unemployment in the state.
Washington pointed to a number of changes the state has made to help laid-off workers, including:
- Waiving a requirement that claimants to available for work.
- Waving the normal one-week waiting period to become eligible.
- Waiving the requirement that recipients be looking for new jobs.
- Waiving the charges employers normally incur when their former employees collect unemployment benefits.
Washington reiterated his agency’s commitment to transferring employees from other functions to helping the newly unemployed process their claims. He also said the state is close to hiring an outside company to help with the claims.
The secretary also said the state soon will get its share of the $2 trillion aid package passed by Congress last week. Those funds will pay for the $600 a week in unemployment benefits that will be added on top of the normal $275 maximum payout.
That $600 will be available to a wide range of workers excluded from normal unemployment benefits – the self-employed, church workers, freelancers, independent contractors, and people who work for government agencies and nonprofit organizations.
Those additional funds will be available to residents put out of work between March 29 and July 31.
“No state has received their federal allocation of stimulus,” he said. “But we will make those payments retroactive.”
Washington said he believes Alabama will bounce back quickly once the outbreak recedes.
“One thing I know for sure, and that is, Alabamians are resilient,” he said. “We will rise above this crisis and get back to the positive economic growth we were experiencing before the pandemic.”
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a statewide stay-at-home order for residents during a press…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Along with a stay at home order, a curfew is now in place for Mobile.
President Donald Trump says his administration is encouraging many Americans to wear face ma…
MPD officer tests positive for COVID-19; other first responders test positive for COVID-19 antibodies
Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber released the latest information on first responde…
Coronavirus cases in the United States have surpassed 260,000 with more than 6,800 deaths.
Today, Governor Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris issued a public health or…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Last week was a brutal one for Alabama workers.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You may have noticed our workflow is a bit different at FOX 10.
The number of screening sites has expanded in the last couple of weeks.
Many people have different questions about COVID-19, its effects, and precautions to take.
Mobile County health officials on Friday reported the fourth death from COVID-19 in the county.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has now surpassed 1,515 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - (April 3, 2020) -- USA Health will open its COVID-19 appointment-only …
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – As the novel coronavirus has spread across Alabama, gun sales have sky…
Walmart, like Target, will now limit the number of shoppers in its stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Walmart will begin limiting the number of shoppers in its stores at a time to help stop the …
The White House will give rapid Covid-19 tests to anyone who will come in close proximity wi…
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Passengers from an ill-fated cruise were carefully freed from t…
In an effort to help with social distancing, Target officials have announced they will start…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Airbus has donated 40,000 face masks to Mobile and Baldwin counties t…
The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is reporting the death of a patient who previousl…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.