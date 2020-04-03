MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Last week was a brutal one for Alabama workers.

This week likely was worse.

Alabama Secretary of Labor Fitzgerald Washington told the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce on a conference call Friday that 66,000 people filed claims during just the first three days of this week. That puts the state on a pace to exceed last week’s mark of 80,984, almost all of which were related to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“Based on that data, you can see the surge of mass layoffs,” he said. “ADOL has paid out over $2.2 million in claims the first two weeks of the pandemic. Currently, we have about $700 million in our UI (Unemployment Insurance) trust fund.”

The rapidly climbing unemployment numbers represent a stark shift from what had been record-low unemployment in the state.

Washington pointed to a number of changes the state has made to help laid-off workers, including:

Waiving a requirement that claimants to available for work.

Waving the normal one-week waiting period to become eligible.

Waiving the requirement that recipients be looking for new jobs.

Waiving the charges employers normally incur when their former employees collect unemployment benefits.

Washington reiterated his agency’s commitment to transferring employees from other functions to helping the newly unemployed process their claims. He also said the state is close to hiring an outside company to help with the claims.

The secretary also said the state soon will get its share of the $2 trillion aid package passed by Congress last week. Those funds will pay for the $600 a week in unemployment benefits that will be added on top of the normal $275 maximum payout.

That $600 will be available to a wide range of workers excluded from normal unemployment benefits – the self-employed, church workers, freelancers, independent contractors, and people who work for government agencies and nonprofit organizations.

Those additional funds will be available to residents put out of work between March 29 and July 31.

“No state has received their federal allocation of stimulus,” he said. “But we will make those payments retroactive.”

Washington said he believes Alabama will bounce back quickly once the outbreak recedes.

“One thing I know for sure, and that is, Alabamians are resilient,” he said. “We will rise above this crisis and get back to the positive economic growth we were experiencing before the pandemic.”