Legends in Concert set to reopen at OWA

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Legends in Concert and the OWA Theater are ready to officially kick-off summer with a lineup of some of the biggest names in music history.

Officials say having been forced to close for the first time in its 36 year history due to a pandemic, the show is permitted to welcome back guests and prepared to provide a safe and healthy environment to experience a night of entertainment.

The longest-running and most-awarded show in Las Vegas history, Legends in Concert, brings the King of Rock and Roll, the King of Pop, the Princess of Pop and the Most-Heard Artist of the Decade, together on one stage, opening July 1.

This show will feature not only the world’s greatest tribute artists, but also high energy dancers, back-up vocalists, a live band, magnificent costumes, elaborate theatrical sets, a full array of incredible special effects, and much more.

Fans will be “Lucky” to experience Katie Murdock’s impeccable portrayal of the Princess of Pop, Britney Spears, while being mesmerized by the stunning dance moves and vocals of “Man in the Mirror,” J. Lucas, as he pays homage to the one and only Michael Jackson. Elvis Presley also returns with hunk of “Burnin’ Love” Leo Days, back by popular demand, in his beloved portrayal of The King, Elvis Presley. Plus, the Park at OWA will not feature the only “Roller Coaster” on the property this summer, when Chad Collins delivers a hit-filled set from the Most-Heard Artist of the Decade, Luke Bryan.

“We are thrilled to re-open for our second summer at OWA with a fantastic version of our show designed for all musical tastes,” said Brian Brigner, Chief Operating Officer of Legends in Concert. We have tremendous respect and appreciation for the responsibility we have to provide a safe, sanitary and comfortable environment as we invite guests back to experience our show. I assure you safety protocols are in place and will be performed frequently including social distancing practices. We look forward to responsibly welcoming guests back into our theater.”

Legends in Concert continues to celebrate the world’s most famous and influential icons. Many of these icons are gone too soon which is why these performances give audiences an extraordinary chance to experience the most captivating music, fashion and memories of these true legends live on one stage. All singing 100% live!

Legends in Concert will have performances with this line-up July 1 – September 6, 2020 at the state-of-the-art OWA Theater, Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 pm, and with weekend matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays at 4 pm. There will also be special holiday weekend performance times. Tickets are currently on sale, and can be purchased at VisitOWA.com/Tickets or by calling 251-369-6100. Group discounts for 10+ are also available by calling 314-775-6822.

Since its debut in 1983, Legends in Concert has earned countless entertainment industry awards including “Show of the Year," "Entertainers of the Year," "Grand Slam," and the prestigious "Show of Shows" awarded by the International Press Association and was most recently awarded the 2018 “Casino Production Show of the Year,” at the sixth annual Casino Entertainment Awards, presented by The Global Gaming Expo (G2E).

For additional information on show schedules, tickets, and more, go to www.VisitOWA.com or www.LEGENDSINCONCERT.COM/OWA or follow us on Twitter @LegendsOWA, Facebook @LegendsInConcertOWA and Instagram @legendsinconcertowa.