That Alabama tax man might take a bite out of those federal stimulus check hitting bank account and mailboxes across the state, unless the Legislature intervenes.

A state Senate committee this week took a step toward shielding those payments from state taxation. The same bill, which sailed through the Senate Education Finance and Taxation Committee on a 13-0 vote on Tuesday, also would exempt small business loans under the Paycheck Protection Act.

But the bill never came up for a vote in the full Senate, and with the session expected to end as early as Saturday, it has no chance of passing. State Sen. Chris Elliott (R-Daphne) said Senate leaders pulled the bill after it became clear the House of Representatives would stick to a commitment only to consider local bills and budgets during rest of the coronavirus-shortened sessions.

“That’s frustrating, because we’ve got bills read to go,” Elliott said.

But Elliott said the proposal is “well-positioned” to pass in a special session later this year that will be necessary to decide how Alabama spends federal aid earmarked to help state governments survive the pandemic.

Dubbed the Alabama Taxpayer Stimulus Freedom Act of 2020, the tax bill would shield from state taxation any money under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed March 27.

Elliott said his own stand-alone bill that would have achieved the same result. But he said it was folded into the legislation that was before the committee this week.

In would make sure families do not have to pay taxes on the funds. Most residents would pay an additional $60 in taxes on a $1,200 stimulus payment. The bill also would prevent businesses from getting zapped with an extra tax burden next year.

That could happen if businesses that got loans under the Paycheck Protection Program are able to comply with all of the requirements for converting the loan into a grant. In that event, the money would be considered taxable income.

“The PPP loans are gonna be the really important thing there,” Elliott told FOX10 News. “That’s where small businesses could get hit again if we’re not careful. And that’s one of the things I want to make sure we watch out for.”

Most Alabama taxpayers would benefit from the bill.

Technically, those “economic security payments” are advance credits on people’s 2020 taxes that will be paid next year. It comes to $1,200 per person or $2,400 per married couple, plus $500 for each child younger than 17. Most Americans are eligible, although the payments phase out for wealthier people.

The CARES Act specifically exempted the money from federal taxation. But each state can determine for itself how to treat the payments. Without action by the Legislature, it automatically would be taxable income.

In addition to exempting the money from taxation, the bill would ensure that the funds are not considered in determining a person’s federal income tax deduction on state tax returns. For businesses, it would shield the money from considered in determining the deductibility of expenses such as payroll, utilities, mortgage interest and rent.