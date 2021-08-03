MOBILE, Ala. --COVID-19 numbers are on the rise again, and with the CDC announcing it's recommendation for students K-12 to be masked, it has locals wondering what that means for their child this school year.

Here is a list of mask requirements in each school district:

Mobile County:

Strongly recommends that employees, visitors, and students wear facemasks, especially when indoors. Social distancing is encouraged.

Superintendent Chresal Threadgill syas, ”Even though we are striving to return to some sense of normalcy, we again find ourselves facing a situation where COVID-19 numbers are higher than they have ever been and rising.”

Baldwin County:

Mandatory facemasks is in place for all employees, visitors and students, 2nd grade and higher. Policy is in place through September 10th and then will be re-evaluated.

Archdiocese of Mobile:

It is recommended that those not fully vaccinated wear facemasks. Social distancing is also recommended.

Gulf Shores City Schools:

According to their website, they will not be requiring masks this school year.

Washington County:

According to their website, they state masks will not be a requirement but facial coverings could be a local option in some circumstances in and around schools.

Saraland City Schools

The wearing of facemasks is optional for all students. Parents will be notified immediately if protocols are revised.

This list will be updated with new schools and information as we learn more.