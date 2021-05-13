MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Most parents will start getting money in July.

The cash is an advance on next year’s child tax credit. It is part of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relieve package passed by Congress earlier this year. The child tax credit provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act may have fallen under the radar compared with higher-profile items, like the latest installment of stimulus payments.

But to parents, it could be a boon.

“If this is designed to help child poverty, this is a great program, because what the IRS is gonna do, they’re gonna provide that tax credit in advance for the next six months beginning in July through December of this year,” said Charles Harris, part owner of Associated Bookkeeping and Tax Service in Mobile.

Congress sweetened the child tax credit in a number of ways. First, it increased the amount. Currently, the tax credit is $2,000 per child younger than 17. Under the new rules, parents will get $3,600 for children younger than 6 and $3,000 for children 6 through 17.

That age 17 cutoff is also a change. Prior to this year, those payments stopped when children turned 16.

The payment also will be “fully refundable.” That means even if you’re too poor to pay taxes, you can claim the entire amount for each eligible child.

And this might be the biggest change of all: You won’t have to wait until you file your taxes next year to start getting the money. The Internal Revenue Service is going to start sending monthly payments of $250 or $300 starting in July. The money sent over the last six months of 2021 will amount to half of the value of the credit. Parents can claim the rest when they file their tax returns next year.

As with most government benefit programs, the child tax credit is not available to the wealthy. That credit starts to phase out for single parents making $75,000 and married couples making $150,000.

The extended deadline to file the 2020 tax return is coming up on Monday. Harris said is important for people to file, even if they are not required to. That’s because the IRS is using those returns to know where to send the advance payments.

“If you want the credit, you need to file your taxes,” he said.

The IRS also plans to set up an online portal for people to update their information.

“It’s gonna be a big deal for my clients because they’ll be able to not only have an increase in their child tax credit, but be able to, for example … “pay bills that they may have encountered during the COVID19 pandemic,” Harris said.

That online portal will also give people the option of opting out of the advance payments. Harris said that might be a good idea for people who anticipate their circumstances changing this year – for instance, if their income will be too high to be eligible. In cases like those, taxpayers who received advance payments may find themselves on the hook to repay it at tax time next year.

These changes are only for this year. But Harris says he hopes Congress extends the new provisions.

“What we’re hoping is that families take advantage of this opportunity, ’cause it is for one year, and that they really take advantage of the opportunity,” he said. “Because it may not come around for next year.”