LIVE: Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau press briefing

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation.
Live FOX10 News Now Livestream. This live stream will stream breaking news, weather updates and events from local and national news sources.
Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation.
Gov. Ivey urges Alabama small business owners to prepare now by applying for federal financial relief
Gov. Kay Ivey is urging Alabama Small Business Owners to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by…
Wimbledon was canceled on Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, the first time sinc…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The state of Alabama is reporting 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. …
CARROLLTON, Ala. (AP) — As the coronavirus spread across the United States, workers at the l…
Testing remains a major problem in the battle against the coronavirus.
Amid all the coronavirus news, this is the video we need right now.
Ox Kitchen in Fairhope focusing on what he can control -- taking sanitizing and disinfecting…
The White House is projecting 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus pan…
Coronavirus cases in the United States have surpassed 180,000.
Over the weekend "Light it up Mobile" showed support to hospital workers in Mobile. Tuesday …
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- So far six Mobile firefighters and one police officer have tested posi…
Packed grocery stores are about to be a thing of the past in Mobile, at least while the coro…
AT&T announcing a range of free services in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Outbreaks consist of clusters of illness. The Mobile County Health Dep…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(1) comment
It would be great to be able to keep a safe distance from others. However, I am still forced to come into the office at my job where there are over a dozen people in a very small space without the ability to socially separate and protect myself from getting sick from someone else. The reason for this is because the owner does not believe in this social separation and is not being safe and is therefore compromising all his employees because of his selfishness. And it's worth mentioning that he and all of his executives are in separate offices with doors closed to protect themselves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.