LIVE: Members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing
Live FOX10 News Now Livestream. This live stream will stream breaking news, weather updates and events from local and national news sources.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a statewide stay-at-home order for residents during a press…
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has issued a stay-at-home order for the City of Mobile.
President Donald Trump says his administration is encouraging many Americans to wear face ma…
MPD officer tests positive for COVID-19; other first responders test positive for COVID-19 antibodies
Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber released the latest information on first responde…
Coronavirus cases in the United States have surpassed 260,000 with more than 6,800 deaths.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Last week was a brutal one for Alabama workers.
The number of screening sites has expanded in the last couple of weeks.
Many people have different questions about COVID-19, its effects, and precautions to take.
Mobile County health officials on Friday reported the fourth death from COVID-19 in the county.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has now surpassed 1,515 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – As the novel coronavirus has spread across Alabama, gun sales have sky…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - (April 3, 2020) -- USA Health will open its COVID-19 appointment-only …
Walmart, like Target, will now limit the number of shoppers in its stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Walmart will begin limiting the number of shoppers in its stores at a time to help stop the …
The White House will give rapid Covid-19 tests to anyone who will come in close proximity wi…
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Passengers from an ill-fated cruise were carefully freed from t…
In an effort to help with social distancing, Target officials have announced they will start…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Airbus has donated 40,000 face masks to Mobile and Baldwin counties t…
The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is reporting the death of a patient who previousl…
For those of you running out of things to do with the kids, or just trying to take a break f…
Google (GOOGL) is publicly releasing the data it's already collecting about people's movemen…
It would be great to be able to keep a safe distance from others. However, I am still forced to come into the office at my job where there are over a dozen people in a very small space without the ability to socially separate and protect myself from getting sick from someone else. The reason for this is because the owner does not believe in this social separation and is not being safe and is therefore compromising all his employees because of his selfishness. And it's worth mentioning that he and all of his executives are in separate offices with doors closed to protect themselves.
