LIVE: Members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing. Expected to start at 4:00
Live FOX10 News Now Livestream. This live stream will stream breaking news, weather updates and events from local and national news sources.
Members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing. Expected to start at 4:00
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has a new website to serve as a hub of information for th…
Coronavirus cases in the United States have surpassed 420,000 with more than 14,300 deaths.
We’re seeing more and more examples of folks stepping up and helping others during these uns…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Most people probably know about the federal checks that will be arrivi…
The US war against coronavirus has taken devastating turns this week. But with more people t…
Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, confirmed that a large number o…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Despite the Mobile Police Department not being required to give warni…
At a time when there are not enough coronavirus tests to meet demand in hospitals across the…
As of today, Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of Mobile will remain closed until Monday, May 4.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has now surpassed 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
This summary describes data on COVID-19 patients available in the Alabama Department of Publ…
Baldwin County Psychotherapist Charlie Morris says many of his patients are feeling a sense …
Dick's Sporting Goods is finding it difficult to operate without any sports, gyms or basical…
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mary Louise Brown Morgan kept a garden full of rosebushes and just about …
PALMETTO, Fla. (AP) — Mounds of harvested zucchini and yellow squash ripened and then rotted…
As owners of a wedding and event-planning business, Karina Lopez and Curtis Rogers have alwa…
US intelligence officials were warning as far back as late November that the novel coronavir…
By the time experts recognized the start of the pandemic in the U.S., it's possible the coro…
Pope Francis has said the coronavirus pandemic is one of "nature's responses" to humans igno…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(1) comment
It would be great to be able to keep a safe distance from others. However, I am still forced to come into the office at my job where there are over a dozen people in a very small space without the ability to socially separate and protect myself from getting sick from someone else. The reason for this is because the owner does not believe in this social separation and is not being safe and is therefore compromising all his employees because of his selfishness. And it's worth mentioning that he and all of his executives are in separate offices with doors closed to protect themselves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.