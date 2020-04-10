LIVE: Mobile County Sheriff's Office COVID-19 Update for April 10th.

Mobile County Sheriff's office COVID-19 Update for April 10th.. Expected to Start at 3 p.m.
FOX10 News Now Livestream. This live stream will stream breaking news, weather updates and events from local and national news sources.
Even though the coronavirus pandemic continues to take lives across the United States, Covid…
MOBILE, Ala. (Ala.) – Traffic along interstate highways in Mobile and Baldwin counties plumm…
The Internal Revenue Service said Friday that some stimulus payments will start going out ne…
Pangolins, not snakes, may be the missing link for transmission of the new coronavirus from …
The Internal Revenue Service on Friday launched a website to help millions of Americans get …
Data Source: Alabama Department of Public Health Infectious Diseases & Outbreaks Divisio…
A public cemetery in New York City will be used as the final resting place for unclaimed cor…
Being the governor of Florida is, well, a big job. That's true anytime -- Florida is the thi…
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday issued a special video Easter message as the state, nation a…
SEATTLE (AP) — In his final months, Bill Chambers couldn't walk, but he found peace in motion.
A FedEx delivery driver in Florida took extra precautions to help protect a child with an au…
Healthcare workers on the frontline are critically important during the coronavirus pandemic…
As researchers scramble to find new drugs and vaccines for Covid-19, a vaccine that is more …
Antibody tests that would verify whether a person recently had the novel coronavirus could b…
If you drive by the Raceway on Government Blvd -- you'll see an appreciation sign that says …
Springhill Medical Center reporting a dozen of its employees have tested positive for Covid-…
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Even in the middle of a pandemic, work continues for 33,000 fa…
Local hospitals and healthcare workers are bracing for a surge in expected patients. Models …
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Investigative reporter Brendan Kirby is answering questions about the …
It would be great to be able to keep a safe distance from others. However, I am still forced to come into the office at my job where there are over a dozen people in a very small space without the ability to socially separate and protect myself from getting sick from someone else. The reason for this is because the owner does not believe in this social separation and is not being safe and is therefore compromising all his employees because of his selfishness. And it's worth mentioning that he and all of his executives are in separate offices with doors closed to protect themselves.
