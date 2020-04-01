LIVE: Coronavirus Task Force press briefing

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing. Expected to begin at 4:30 p.m.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order Wed…
Some very important information for owners of small businesses in the Mobile area who've bee…
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that he will issue a statewide sh…
Less than a week ago, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey reaffirmed her measured approach to the novel co…
FOX10 News is committed to updating you on COVID-19 screening sites in the community.
JACKSON, Miss. (WALA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a statewide stay-at-home ord…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber released the latest inform…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department released more details about the f…
If you're a Costco member, here's a heads up: Costco will allow no more than two people to e…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — The Mobile County Health Department on Wednesday reported the death of…
With the beaches closed, many are headed to Gulf State Park Pier to fish.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s chief of staff warned Wednesday that the state…
Several supermarkets across the country will close their doors on Easter Sunday to give thei…
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has directed all cruise ships to prepare t…
It would be great to be able to keep a safe distance from others. However, I am still forced to come into the office at my job where there are over a dozen people in a very small space without the ability to socially separate and protect myself from getting sick from someone else. The reason for this is because the owner does not believe in this social separation and is not being safe and is therefore compromising all his employees because of his selfishness. And it's worth mentioning that he and all of his executives are in separate offices with doors closed to protect themselves.
