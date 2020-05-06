MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Investigative reporter Brendan Kirby offered more answers on Wednesday:

QUESTION: There is some interesting research from Arizona that suggests the coronavirus may be weakening. Is that true?

BRENDAN: That’s right. The research was published this month in the Journal of Virology. First a caution: This is far from definitive.

However, the research team from Arizona State University detected signs of a mutation that might cause the virus to lose strength.

The researchers looked at 382 nasal swabs from infected patients in Arizona. One of those samples did not have a large part of the virus’ genome. It was still potent enough to infect someone, but it could produce less-serious symptoms and spread less efficiently.

We shouldn’t go overboard on this observation of a single swab. But scientists note that a cousin of the virus that caused Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003 followed a similar mutation pattern that helped the outbreak fizzle out.

QUESTION: If it doesn’t fizzle out, we still need a way to treat COVID-19. One interesting idea involves … llamas?

BRENDAN: That’s correct. This lovable creature with big ears and a perpetual smirk on its face might hold the key.

Or at least one of the keys.

This comes from a peer-reviewed study published Tuesday in the journal Cell. The research involves using antibodies found in the blood of llamas. Joining them together could create a new antibody with the ability to bind the spike protein that allows the novel coronavirus to infect healthy cells.

Scientists built off of research done with a Belgian llama named Winter in 2016 who received injections of similar viruses that cause SARS and Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). They identified the antibodies that had success blocking the viruses from attaching to cells.

In many ways, this is the beginning, not the end. The University of Texas at Austin team will now have to run through trials on hamsters or other animals. But it could lead to a treatment for humans.

And by the way, Winter the Llama is alive and well.

QUESTION: Unemployment has been a source of great frustration overall. One specific question that keeps recurring is whether the amounts are correct. Some people who had small part-time jobs are worried they are getting too much. Is this possible?

BRENDAN: Because it has been so hard to reach the Alabama Department of Labor on the phone, it has been hard for people to double-check their amounts.

But agency spokeswoman Tara Hutchison told FOX10 News that folks probably are referring to the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program created by the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. That provides an additional $600 in benefits on top of state unemployment.

For the regular amount, the state is looking at the average wages earned in the two highest quarters in the base period. If you subtract $600 from the total amount you receive, that should align with you wages in the base period examined by the department.

If the amount still seems too high, the state says you can contact the department’s Benefit Payment Control section to arrange repayment at 800-392-8019.

QUESTION: People also have been complaining about getting conflicting information. Sometimes the unemployment “claim tracker” site says they need to recertify their claims for the week but they already have done that. Or, it gives conflicting amounts of money they can expect to receive. How can they resolve that?

BRENDAN: This has been incredibly frustrating.

It is possible these are glitches that will resolve themselves. One lady told FOX10 News she was worried she would not get her unemployment for the week because she got one of those messages. But she later reported that the money did, in fact, come.

Hutchison told FOX10 News that the state is aware of these errors and fixes them as it gets reports of them.

One issue people report is that they get a message saying that their benefit year has ended. Hutchison indicated that is because the state enters a new quarter every three months. But she added that the claims should automatically roll over to the new benefit period.

Another piece of advice – and lots of folks won’t find this satisfying – is to call. The phone lines remain congested. The best way is to leave a message and then stop trying to call so it doesn’t overwhelm the system. Officials said it can take multiple days but that calls will eventually be returned.

And Hutchison pointed out that the agency is working on alternatives. Stay tuned for that.

(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)