Local business pitching in to help local nurses

If you need something to do during quarantine and want to make a difference a Baldwin County local business is stepping up.
Former nurse Morgan Sander’s just opened her own business, “Three Little Byrd’s” under her mother’s “The Nest” umbrella in Magnolia Springs, and wanted to help out her old colleagues.
Her mother, her and some friends decided to lend a sanitized hand and cut patterns to make kits to sew masks at no cost for the community.
They have distributed roughly 1,800 kits with five masks a piece so far.
Sanders said, “I wanted to do something to be able to help my fellow nurses. We have a plethora of fabric, we have ladies who can cut and sew, and we figured if we could get as many out to the community as we could, lots of people are able to sew, they’re quarantined at home, so why not give them something to do to help us?”
You can also find the pattern for the masks on their Facebook page and are welcome to use any fabric you may have on hand as well.
You are welcome to distribute masks you made to medical field workers you know, or message “The Nest” on Facebook for the most recent drop-off locations.
