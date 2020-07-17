MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- For months people have tried to avoid doctor’s offices and hospitals because of COVID-19 fears. A local doctor says that is a recipe for disaster and worst-case a potentially deadly decision.

“When they come here they have a much worse event or turnout then they would have if they came when the symptoms first came because they were scared,” said Dr. Bill Admire, Mobile Infirmary’s Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Admire says healthcare facilities are taking the proper precautions to keep people safe, including temperature checks, mandatory masks and limiting visitors.

“We will protect you when you come to the hospital, we’ll protect you when you come to the clinic, but by delaying your care it can turn into something worse,” he said.

In a May poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly one in two Americans said they or a family member skipped or postponed medical care.

“Today I’m quite certain people are far safer going to their hospital and going to their doctor to get needed medical care then they are going many places in the community,” said Don Williamson, President and CEO of the Alabama Hospital Association.

Back at Mobile Infirmary, Dr. Admire’s message is clear.

“Do not be afraid to go to the hospitals or the emergency room or your doctor and his clinic and his office,” he said.

Dr. Admire said his physicians have seen the negative impact of delaying medical care first hand and they hope it is a lesson to get help when needed.