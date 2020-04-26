MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Local doctors warn it could be too early to rely on antibody testing for answers as leaders everywhere look for ways to protect communities while also trying to get people back to work.

Around the country antibody testing is being used to determine if someone has recovered from COVID-19 even if they never showed symptoms.

In Mobile hundreds of first responders, health care workers and public works employees across the city have been tested for COVID-19 antibodies over the last few weeks.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson said they were using the data to help people safely return to work.

In other states like Indiana, large scale random antibody testing is being done.

Leaders there say they will take the testing into consideration as they work on lifting restrictions.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public health says COVID-19 antibody tests are largely unproven so we should be cautious about their results.

Of the dozens of COVID-19 antibody tests on the market, only seven have been authorized by the FDA.

Dr. Jason Harrison with the Diagnostic and Medical Center in Mobile says the quality of those tests varies greatly.

Dr. Landers believes more information is needed before we start promoting widespread antibody testing.

“I think it’s very early to be really looking at this as a tool for that because we do not have good data, again, to indicate whether or not this is really an effective test. Even if it is effective, how protective is a positive antibody for any length of time,” said Dr. Landers.

Experts with the World Health Organization say there’s not enough evidence to prove that people who have recovered from COVID-19 or tested positive for antibodies are immune from catching it again.

“And the concern is, as we look at the scientific data, so far is that we’re really not certain of the accuracy of these tests, but more importantly we don’t know that even if a person tests positive for COVID-19 does that really mean that they’re going to have immunity even immediately or for any length of time or lifelong,” said Dr. Landers.

Dr. Landers says even people who have recovered and those who have tested positive for antibodies should still social distance and take precautions.