Religious leaders from different denominations are talking about coronavirus. Although their beliefs aren't completely the same, when it comes to this, their messages resound.
"We pray for the welfare of people that are sick and we use common sense. Heaven helps those who helps themselves," said Archbishop Thomas Rodi.
"The Lord has not given us a spirit of fear but we want to be cautious and we want to be wise," Pastor Leon Bell Jr. said.
Archbishop Thomas Rodi released a statement Monday about "common sense" practices for catholic churches and schools in Mobile.
"So as far as whether or not to receive communion from the cup, use your best judgement and you're not required to, you don't have to," Rodi explained.
In Catholic churches, communion is served every service. In his statement, Rodi requested that parishioners not receive holy communion on their tongues for now.
Pastor Leon Bell, Jr. leads St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church Mobile. He spoke to his congregants yesterday about the virus by way of what he called an "executive order."
"Believe it or not when I set the executive order to refrain from hugging and kissing some of them clapped and cheered. They were like 'I'm glad Pastor said it'," Bell explained.
Bell's church has already found a more sanitary way to do communion. The bread and the juice are pre-packaged.
He also passed out information sheets with details about the virus and preventative methods. In addition, Bell said his church will have hand sanitizer dispensers at every entrance and exit.
His congregation has found a different way to greet each other with physical contact than hugging and kissing.
"We do fist bumps and our way of hugging is rubbing shoulders," he added.
Both Rodi and Bell agree these are trying times but they encourage Christians to look to God and use common sense.
"I think this is a time to really put our faith to work in the sense that we don't become part of the panic, but at the same time we become careful and caution how we carry ourselves," Bell explained.
"As much as we want you in church. We don't want you to do anything that's going to be a danger to your health. God understands if you can't come to church right now because of concern of being among other people," Rodi added.
Rodi also sent the memo to parents of students in catholic schools around the area.
