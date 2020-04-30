Local family gets businesses to donate to Salvation Army after hearing about dire need

MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- In the midst of this pandemic many people have been hit hard, but there are still people out there helping others.
The Kennedy Family saw our FOX10 News story last week from Reporter Tyler Fingert about the need for donations.
They decided to step up and worked with local Mobile businesses to get food donated to those who need it most.
“We saw the commander on the news talking about the dire need of the Salvation Army to help the community and it tugged at our heart when he said he’s seeing more and more children and more and more families,” said Wayde Kennedy.
Some of the businesses who donated include Little Brian's Produce, Mac's Fresh Produce, Sessions Brothers Produce and South Alabama Custom Meats. Others also gave, but wanted to remain anonymous.
We also want to point out, Thursday’s donation fell on their 32nd wedding anniversary.
