BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Even in the middle of a pandemic, work continues for 33,000 farmers across Alabama, many now forced to find new buyers for their crops; with more challenges possible if the pandemic drags on.
In Florida, some farmers have already had to kill some of their crops because of the lack of demand.
FOX10 News spoke with Greg Burris who owns Burris Farm Market in Loxley about some of the challenges he and his friends are facing.
"[Some of my friends] were stocked up ready, especially for spring break, ready to push all the stuff to the restaurants," Burris said. "And all of a sudden they quit, but then the grocery stores got flooded and they helped fill that void.”
Burris is harvesting tomatoes, squash, peppers, cucumbers, and many more fruits and vegetables - crops he hopes won't go to waste.
"This year, with things being shutdown, I may overproduce and then I don’t know, it may get thrown away, it may get sold at the market," Burris said. "It’s hard to tell, everything is up in the air right now.”
Burris Farm Market, as well as other markets across the area, remain open. Shoppers are urged to continue practicing social distancing.
If you drive by the Raceway on Government Blvd -- you'll see an appreciation sign that says …
Springhill Medical Center reporting a dozen of its employees have tested positive for Covid-…
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Even in the middle of a pandemic, work continues for 33,000 fa…
Local hospitals and healthcare workers are bracing for a surge in expected patients. Models …
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Investigative reporter Brendan Kirby is answering questions about the …
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Former WALA reporter Rennie Brabner passed away Wednesday from sympto…
There's a new move to try to help owners and employees of small businesses in Mobile being h…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has now surpassed 2,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Another reported death in Mobile County listed on the Alabama Department of Health's Data an…
MOBILE, AL (April 9, 2020) – WALA-TV (FOX 10), the FOX affiliate in Mobile, AL (Market 57), …
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler said the sys…
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in South Dakota will tempo…
This summary describes data on COVID-19 patients available in the Alabama Department of Publ…
Here are the steps you should take to properly clean your groceries.
MOBILE, Ala. — To ensure continuity of operations of essential functions, the Centers for Di…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Bishop State Community College is preparing to transition to online in…
MOBILE, Ala (WALA) — Mobile Police officials tell FOX10 News officers ticketed three people …
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In response to guidance from local, state and national leaders in the…
The Federal Reserve is continuing its extraordinary efforts to prop up the US economy in the…
Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced today Alabama has begu…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.