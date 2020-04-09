BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Even in the middle of a pandemic, work continues for 33,000 farmers across Alabama, many now forced to find new buyers for their crops; with more challenges possible if the pandemic drags on. 

In Florida, some farmers have already had to kill some of their crops because of the lack of demand. 

FOX10 News spoke with Greg Burris who owns Burris Farm Market in Loxley about some of the challenges he and his friends are facing. 

Local farmers forced to find new buyers as coronavirus shutters many restaurants

"[Some of my friends] were stocked up ready, especially for spring break, ready to push all the stuff to the restaurants," Burris said. "And all of a sudden they quit, but then the grocery stores got flooded and they helped fill that void.”

Burris is harvesting tomatoes, squash, peppers, cucumbers, and many more fruits and vegetables - crops he hopes won't go to waste. 

"This year, with things being shutdown, I may overproduce and then I don’t know, it may get thrown away, it may get sold at the market," Burris said. "It’s hard to tell, everything is up in the air right now.”

Burris Farm Market, as well as other markets across the area, remain open. Shoppers are urged to continue practicing social distancing. 

