MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As Coronavirus continues to spread and cases continue to rise -- healthcare workers across the nation are experiencing a shortage of basic medical supplies -- like gloves and face masks to protect themselves.
A local nail salon -- Maria's Nails on Airport Boulevard -- is doing what it can to help ease the shortage. Owner Maria Nguyen -- says she has a lot clients, friends, and family members in the healthcare industry and wants to do her part. She says while her salon isn't using as many masks and gloves during this time -- she wants to put them to good use and get them in the hands of doctors and nurses putting their lives on the line to combat Covid-19.
Nguyen is donating -- 500 surgical face masks and 30,000 gloves to Providence Hospital.
"It's a lot of gloves and masks, but I think it may be a drop in the bucket. I don't think it will go a long way because with all of the virus going around now -- they use a lot to save people's lives. And I want to do my part to help our community and hope to save all the nurses and doctors and healthcare workers -- so they can save our lives," said Nguyen.
She says Providence was thrilled to receive the donation when she called them on the phone. With the worst of the virus still yet to come -- she's hoping others will help if they can during this time.
"It makes me feel real good to help our community. Hopefully other people can help them too. Hopefully -- this is just temporary with the short supply. And we all hope everything gets back to normal very soon," said Nguyen.
