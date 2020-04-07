DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- An orthodontics group on the Eastern Shore is putting some high-tech equipment to work making safety gear for healthcare workers.

South Alabama Orthodontics is using its 3D printers to make reusable facemasks.

Dr. Shane Langley said he got the idea from others in his industry doing the same thing.

Since orthodontics is considered elective, the clinic has been shut down by the state, but employees are still working and making hundreds of face shields and as many 3D facemasks as they can.

The face shields are simply made of window and door sealers and a clear, notebook separator. More than 500 have already been sent to Thomas Hospital and other Infirmary Health System facilities.

The facemasks are a bit more high-tech and take much longer to make. Once they come out of the 3D printer, a piece of HEPA-filter is put on, bringing it to N-100 standards.

“It takes five hours to print one so we have five going at one time, so every hour basically, we can get one so five per hour. We’ve printed sixty at this point. We’ve got demand for at least two hundred that are already accounted for. We’re going to keep printing as many as we can until we make a dent in this," said Dr. Langley.

He encourages anyone else who has access to a 3D printer to consider doing the same thing.

The design is an open-source file so if you reach out to South Alabama Orthodontics through their Facebook page, they’ll be happy to share it with you.