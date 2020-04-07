DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- An orthodontics group on the Eastern Shore is putting some high-tech equipment to work making safety gear for healthcare workers.
South Alabama Orthodontics is using its 3D printers to make reusable facemasks.
Dr. Shane Langley said he got the idea from others in his industry doing the same thing.
Since orthodontics is considered elective, the clinic has been shut down by the state, but employees are still working and making hundreds of face shields and as many 3D facemasks as they can.
The face shields are simply made of window and door sealers and a clear, notebook separator. More than 500 have already been sent to Thomas Hospital and other Infirmary Health System facilities.
The facemasks are a bit more high-tech and take much longer to make. Once they come out of the 3D printer, a piece of HEPA-filter is put on, bringing it to N-100 standards.
“It takes five hours to print one so we have five going at one time, so every hour basically, we can get one so five per hour. We’ve printed sixty at this point. We’ve got demand for at least two hundred that are already accounted for. We’re going to keep printing as many as we can until we make a dent in this," said Dr. Langley.
He encourages anyone else who has access to a 3D printer to consider doing the same thing.
The design is an open-source file so if you reach out to South Alabama Orthodontics through their Facebook page, they’ll be happy to share it with you.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It appears Mobile's first responders may not be getting hazard pay an…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- In the midst of this very tough time people in our community are still…
There was a recommendation last week by the Center for Disease Control to wear a mask in pub…
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- An orthodontics group on the Eastern Shore is putting some high-tech …
The City of Mobile’s curfew will now cost some cash if people break it.
The Mobile City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve fines for curfew violators.
A big question on many people's minds during the coronavirus crisis is, when will the peak o…
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by the day, but as we remain informed, it's goo…
It is the first full week of April, which means rent checks are due and bills are coming up …
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Mobile released a map on Tuesday showing the locations of…
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is calling for up to $25,000 “heroes” pay for frontli…
This summary describes data on COVID-19 patients available in the Alabama Department of Publ…
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner confirmed that his request for hazard …
Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly has submitted his resignation a day after a leaked audio …
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi State Department of Health has not released statistics…
President Donald Trump has removed the acting inspector general for the Defense Department, …
New York City’s death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed the number of those killed at the W…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile City Council approved fines for individuals who violates th…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Starting this week, nearly all employees of the Mobile County License …
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.