MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A local pediatrician talked to FOX10 News on Monday about the safety of the COVID vaccine for children.

Dr. Katrina Skinner works in Fairhope and is the president of the Alabama chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Dr. Skinner said COVID poses many risks for children, including multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, where multiple organ systems in the child's body become inflamed. MIS-C can be very dangerous for children, and even deadly.

"We definitely saw an increase in MIS-C cases during the Delta surge in Alabama. And during that time, we had more children hospitalized with COVID and more children die of COVID. And I think the total number in our state topped out right now around 108 or 109 in MIS-C cases," Dr. Skinner said.

The doctor said she believes the vaccine is safe for most children, but parents should talk to their child's pediatrician first.

"If you or your child has ever had an allergic reaction, a severe life-threatening reaction to some component of the vaccine, then you should talk with your doctor before receiving the vaccine," she said.

Dr. Skinner expects parents could get their child vaccinated within the next couple of weeks. Many offices have already pre-ordered the vaccine so when it is approved it should be shipped immediately.