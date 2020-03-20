MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The measures sent down by the state forcing restaurants to close and limit service to takeout and pickup deliveries has not been an easy transition for most. The City of Mobile tweeting Friday was "Takeout Day" -- encouraging people to support local restaurants during this time of Coronavirus precautions.
Congressman Bradley Byrne was doing his part in spreading that message Friday -- visiting "Meat Boss" one of his favorite lunch time spots. He's encouraged to see the lunch time rush curbside.
"I hope that's true for restaurants all over Mobile and this whole area. Mayor Stimpson told me there are 17,000 people who work in restaurants just in the city of Mobile. Think of the number of people we are impacting if we don't get out and support them. The food is good -- so let's go get some good food and take care of the people who have taken care of us all these years," said Rep. Byrne.
For Meat Boss -- it's a throwback to when they opened seven years ago and only offered takeout.
"We have a lot of loyal customers -- so they are calling in their orders and coming in picking it up curbside. So we are just trying to adjust so we can make it as fast as possible for them," said Dana Chinnis, Meat Boss owner.
Chinnis says the last two days have not been without challenges. She says they had to add a phone line to help streamline the influx of calls and online orders.
"Today was more organized than yesterday. Tomorrow will be more organized than today," said Chinnis. "So the challenge has been being able to get all of the calls... we still can do a little face to face out in the parking lot. But just to get all of the calls and get the food out quickly."
Byrne says a big part of the 1-trillion dollar federal stimulus package is aimed at helping small businesses like Meat Boss. The other directed at people who fall under a certain income level -- 12-hundred dollars for individuals and 24-hundred dollars for families.
"I do think the devil is in the details and I want us to target as much of that as we can. Not everybody who makes less than 75-thousand dollars a year has lost their job. Maybe we should be targeting this money more towards people who have lost their jobs," said Byrne.
Byrne also said he has advocated for the entire hospitality industry get financial aid during this time. Meanwhile, as the details are worked out -- local businesses are counting on the public to help them survive.
At this point, Byrne says the first round of stimulus checks could go out in the first part of April, and a second round in May. However, he says that is subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.