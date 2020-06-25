As cases continue to rise across the country, we're seeing a few local restaurants shut down due to employees testing positive for COVID-19.

This has put many other restaurant owners on edge as they try to stay open, but safe.

Many of those restaurants owners and managers are taking their precautionary measures even more seriously since cases started rising locally.

Masking up is just one of the things a part of the new normal for these restaurant employees.

“Everybody just use common sense, good hygiene, wash your hands, use sanitizer, and wear your mask in public period what it does is put it protects other people period it’s not so much about you and how you feel about the masks,” said Shae Daugbwag, Manager at Spot of Tea in Downtown Mobile.

Big White Wings in Prichard has also ramped up its precautions.

"We are trying to protect ourselves period with masks gloves, we’re just trying to make sure that we let people know we’re trying to practice safety too,” Maurice White, owner of Big White's Wings said.

White admitted it was scary to hear of employees from other restaurants tested positive.

“We come in contact with a lot of people a day you never know the only thing we can do is stay prayed up and hopefully it doesn’t hit this spot period,“ White said.

Not only are his employees required to wear face masks and gloves, White said customers are being given free face masks, when they come in.

“Nothing is inconveniencing, to save your life," he added.

Meantime at Spot of Tea, managers took a drastic move.

“We are no longer accepting cash because cash money is the dirtiest thing you touch all day," Daugbwag explained.

Both restaurant leaders said, all of the big changes are necessary during these times.

“We’re good with it. It’s working out great for us, the customer seem to be comfortable with it, especially with all the disposables,” she said.

Both Big White's and Spot of Tea said employees' temperatures are being taken before work begins daily.