MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- For three decades, Reza Hejazi’s small grocery store on the corner of Old Shell Rd. just across from Lavretta Park has brought Mobile food that can’t be found anywhere else in town or even on the Gulf Coast.

“I have customers that come in from Mississippi, from Florida… all over Alabama.”

Food Pak International is filled with rows of shelves stacked tall with products from around the world.

Hejazi is dedicated to his craft and for people who come to his shop looking for that one thing only his store has, Hejazi is essential.

“People, they ask me, I need this, I need that so that’s what I have these inventory because the people they ask me and I try to provide it for them.”

The 72-year-old will now have access to the COVID-19 vaccine as Alabama moves into phase 1B, which includes people 65 and older as well as a new range of occupations including grocery workers.

It’s a relief for Hejazi who says he’ll fall in line as soon as the opportunity opens up.

“At night I can sleep comfortable that I did not get the virus and I don't transfer it to somebody else so absolutely it’s a comfort if I get it as soon as possible.”

With a steady flow of customers every single day of the week, Hejazi believes getting vaccinated is not only one way to protect himself, but others too.

“You never know who is carrying the virus and comes inside so it’s very important for us to be vaccinated so we do not transfer it to our customer and it goes home and give it to somebody else.”

Younger employees like Cole Lowe, not in a rush to be vaccinated, thinking of people like his boss, who might need it more.

“I try to stay safe all the time and I want to put the others in front of me instead,” said Lowe.

Although more people will have access to the vaccine, health leaders remind us, there is still a critical shortage for vaccines.

Other newly eligible industries include education workers, childcare providers, corrections officers, food and agriculture workers, postal workers, manufacturing workers, public transit employees and judicial workers who can all start getting vaccinated on February 8th.

However, Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris has suggested people who are eligible but not at high risk should hold off and allow more vulnerable people to be vaccinated first.