MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A feel good story for you in the midst of this outbreak. Through social distancing the community helped a local teen with autism celebrate a milestone birthday.

Celebrating 18 -- Mac Nava watched a drive-by birthday parade roll down his street from the bed of his dad's pickup truck.

"I was expecting a lot of things today -- but not this. laughs," Mac.

The birthday is special in a lot of ways. Mac's big day also falls on Autism Awareness Day. It also shows the power of social media. His mom put it out there on Facebook the day before -- inviting anyone to drive-by and say happy birthday by honking their horn -- and boy did they!

"Obviously with everyone being at home. We couldn't go anywhere. We couldn't do anything. So many people from Facebook reached out to us and it's very overwhelming and so kind. Best birthday ever," said Michelle Nava, Mac's mom.

A senior at Murphy High School -- several of Mac's teachers drove by, including Principal Joe Toomey.

"Happy birthday Mac! What's up! Mr. Toomey loves you bro," yelled Toomey.

Most of the well-wishers were strangers -- and heard about the birthday parade on social media.

"I don't know them. I just saw it on Facebook and wanted to come out and support them and say happy birthday," said one girl.

"Well we've been stuck inside -- and one of my friends had me in a Facebook post -- so we decided to come on out and say hey to the birthday boy," said one mom and her kids.

"Hey.... any time an autistic kid needs support -- we are going to do what we can," said one man.

Among the vehicles driving by -- Mobile Police patrol cars, hot rods (revving up their engines), and motorcycles. Several people were hanging out their sunroofs to deliver special birthday messages.

For Mac it's a birthday he won't forget.

"I'm not the kind of guy who likes attention but it felt good for once to be on top of the world," said Mac.

There have been a lot of questions about high school graduation for area seniors. Mac found out on his birthday that he and fellow seniors at Murphy High School will graduate -- no ceremony at this time -- but definitely great news on his big day.