MOBILE Ala, (WALA) A local urgent care center will be offering coronavirus testing.
Dr. Darren Water with Greater Mobile Urgent Care says that starting Monday they will be offering on-site coronavirus testing. Dr. Waters says that a Telehealth line has been started where patients can receive advice from a physician and be scheduled for testing. The testing will be held outside the West Mobile office away from the regular patients that are seen by the doctors there.
