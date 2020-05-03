Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- Before even starting some artists and promoters believe live music won’t be back until 2021.

It’s an unwelcome prediction for local music venue owners like Jim Pennington.

“It’s a dream crusher. It's a dream crusher for me. I’m stubborn. I’m gonna try to survive it, but hey… if we’re here till 21... 2021. I’m done.”

Margaret Smith-Eynon with Soul Kitchen, believes live music will be played again in mobile Much sooner than that, but it may be a little rocky.

“It’s different every day, you know. We've had some shows move to the fall and now those tours are coming back and saying they might not tour at all this year,” said Smith-Eynon.

So far Soul Kitchen has postponed 13 shows and cancelled two.

“Four of the shows we had to postpone were sellout shows, which I mean huge! We had Ashley McBryde. I mean people… that thing sold out within a month.”

For a larger venue like Soul Kitchen, which can fit about a thousand people and books bigger artists, they haven’t been hit as hard as smaller music venues like The People’s Room of Mobile which only seats about 50 and focuses on smaller independent artists.

“It’s devastating. I definitely think I can make it back, but the further it goes as far as being closed, I mean the more casualties we’re gonna have,” said Pennington.

So far since their last show on March 14th Pennington has cancelled 25 shows and counting.

He says if it weren’t for his job at Austal he wouldn’t be able to keep his business running.

Now all he can do is hold out hope.

“Agents for these people have told me that small venues are going to be vital to this worldwide once we do get to start back up, so I hope to be part of that.”

Soul Kitchen and The People’s Room hope things will be up and running by at least August.

They expect to have to cut their capacity to implement social distancing.