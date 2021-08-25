MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There has been a lot of confusion and questions regarding the drug Ivermectin.

Doctors say misinformation has led some people to believe it's a treatment for Covid, but it's not. The drug, meant for animals, is used for de-worming.

Over the last couple of weeks Dr. Rendi Murphree, from the Mobile County Health Department, has taken a firm stance against using the drug to treat or prevent Covid-19.

“There's a lot of misinformation out there that says that it's okay to take large amounts of Ivermectin and that is just wrong. So do not take animal drugs," said Dr. Murphree.

Mobile Veterinarian, Dr. Linda Knight said when it comes to animals the drug is effective, but it can be very toxic to humans, and should strictly be used for animal use only.

"It can have Neurotoxins, Neurotoxemia, where it effects the nervous system and cause you to wobble, be ataxic, it can cause changes in your eyes and vision, seizures," said Dr. Knight.

There are two forms of Ivermectin. There’s one specifically used for animals and there’s another that’s used for specific conditions in people.

Dr. Knight said both have particular dosage rules and must be administered properly.

"Unfortunately, people do not know the dosage. Their taking arbitrary amounts, their not taking it properly their putting it on their skin, their just chugging a swig a day and their doing things that are just unsafe."

The Alabama Poison Control said numbers for Ivermectin poisonings have tripled this year, 15 of those cases were related to Covid-19.