MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- A glimmer of hope for the broken hearted, as two memorial ceremonies honored their loved ones lost to COVID-19 in Mobile County.

“It’s just a great joy to see people recognizing him and others who have lost their lives to COVID,” said Tamara Mccall, whose husband died of COVID-19.

At the heart of Mobile the toll of church bells could be heard ringing through the air, remembering each victim as candles were lit across the lawn at Cathedral Square.

Victims’ loved ones gathered for a memorial ceremony put on by Councilman Fred Richardson at Tricentennial Park, timed to meet the sunset.

“COVID-19 caused the sun to set in the lives of all 550 people in Mobile, but we lit the candle because we got to carry the light of them in our hearts,” said Councilman Richardson.

Each candle represented the 556 lives lost to COVID-19 across the county throughout the pandemic, with the victims' names written on each white paper bag.

“You're not in this alone. There’s other people who have had a loss just like I have. It’s just so sad how this disease has taken out and is still doing it,” said Myra Brown, who lost two brothers to the virus.

For many, it was a heartwarming moment knowing their loved ones aren’t being forgotten.

“To all the families who have lost their loved ones, I feel you, because the pain I'm feeling I just can't explain,” said Sharon Mccall-Reed, who lost her son to COVID-19.

After seeing how beautifully the candles lit up the night sky organizers leave them out until 8:00 Wednesday morning so more people can stop by.