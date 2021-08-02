GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- A popular spot for dining and fun on the Gulf Coast is closed because of COVID-19.
Lucy Buffett posted on social media today that her Lulu's Gulf Shores establishment is temporarily shut down because COVID-19 infections have resulted in a staff shortage.
Buffet wrote on Facebook:
To our beloved patrons – Well, here we go again. COVID infections are racing among our staff to the point that we did do not have enough team members to operate today; that is the simple truth. Folks, this is serious business and for the health and safety of my LuLu’s family and our beloved customers, we are closing our Gulf Shores restaurant today, August 2, 2021. We are taking a pause to evaluate the best way to navigate this next phase of COVID.
We are shooting to reopen on Monday, August 9, 2021. Check back here for updates. This is the saddest day for me in the history of LuLu’s. My primary concern is for you and your well-being during these crazy times. We appreciate your patience and your support.
Thank you and stay safe out there.
Lucy Buffett
