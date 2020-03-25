Amid the coronavirus pandemic and the reaction it's creating, The Waterfront Rescue Mission is still open for business.
While some businesses are able to close down to stop the spread, Waterfront doesn't have that luxury. It's more of a service and Director Richard Fisher said the services are vital to the community, especially during a time like this.
“Extremely important to the people who are the most vulnerable right? Because if you don’t have a place to go to weather this storm or this war on the unforeseen enemy, you don’t have a lot to rely on," Fisher said. "That means you don’t have the food you need, the hygiene that you need, and any of the basic necessities that you and I probably take for granted. So it’s extremely important but let me tell you who else it’s important to, it’s important to the citizens of Mobile.”
Some of those services include housing homeless men, giving them a warm bed, shower, and meal and feedings for men and women.
But because of the coronavirus, Waterfront said it's made some changes to ensure it's staff and clients are safe.
Some changes Fisher said the staff has made include spreading out beds, which means less beds are able to fit and not as many clients can stay the night, to promote social distancing.
In addition Fisher said those who want to stay in the shelter are screened with questions to gauge their health and their temperature is taken.
To continue their services, Waterfront is in need of help from the community.
Some donations include toiletries, Rice, dried beans, pasta and sauce, large cans of vegetables, jars of peanut butter, sandwich bread, disposable plates and utensils, and lunch bags.
If you make a meal off-site, you can deliver to their door. Waterfront serves about 25 men per meal in Mobile and 60 in pensacola.
Monetary donations are also helpful in allowing Waterfront to help in ways needed most. Click here to donate.
Waterfront officials said you can have an item shipped directly from Amazon, or you can call the appropriate Mission location to arrange to deliver at their door, and workers will ensure that they keep a healthy distance from you.
The Mobile location is at 279-A N Washington Ave. Their number is 251-433-1847
The Pensacola location is at 380 W Herman St. Their number is 850-436-7868
