FAIRHOPE, Ala (WALA) -- The most severe case of COVID-19 in Southern Alabama has left a man hospitalized for a week in Baldwin county.
Family members tell FOX10 News Tim Gaston is at Thomas Hospital hooked up to a ventilator.
His family says they are terrified, but are hopeful for healing.
His daughter posted online on Tuesday that Gaston is extremely critical and has been on a ventilator at Thomas Hospital for a week.
Gaston is fighting for his life as work is underway to stop the spread and to ramp up testing in our area.
“We believe there will be more kits available by the end of this week and certainly into next week,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.
Stimpson announced on Tuesday he has been able to secure an additional 1,000 test kits with delivery expected sometime next week which will allow several thousand people to be tested.
“It’s one of those unusual stories where someone that grew up in Mobile and has a business elsewhere and was thinking about his hometown and reached out,” Stimpson said.
Today, the message remaining the same stay home if you are sick and practice social distancing.
“There’s this belief it won’t happen to me, well that’s a false assumption because it could happen to anybody because you never know who you may bump into,” Stimpson said.
Gaston’s family wants us to share the post and his picture in hopes of getting the prayers needed for Tim to pull through.
