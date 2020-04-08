Baldwin County Psychotherapist Charlie Morris says many of his patients are feeling a sense of helplessness and fear of the unknown right now, whether it be due to financial situations, concerns about loved ones on the front lines, or just feeling some stress and anxiety.

Experts say isolation many times worsens depression and leads to a major increase in suicide rates.

Morris shared some tips with us for those of you feeling overwhelmed to try at home.

Morris wants to remind you to stay in the present when you start to feel stressed, whether it be by taking deep breaths or pausing and taking in what is around you.

He also suggests showing gratitude, establishing a routine, and being compassionate with yourself and others.

Maintaining connections, whether it be in person or over video chat, he says, is also vital.

“Make sure you have fun with them. Play games with them. Play cards with them. Watch TV with them. Go through picture albums with them, make memories with them. Spend that time, at least 15 minutes a day spending undivided time with each other,” said Morris.

Morris says many insurance companies have also waived fees and copays right now for teletherapy, so if you need help, it’s a great time to look into resources you may have.

Below is Morris’ full list of coping techniques and how to put them into practice:

1. Be in the Present

It is so easy for us to worry about the future and dwell on the past during these times. Remaining in the present is essential in finding peace. I suggest a Mindfulness technique called “5-4-3-2-1.” You should identify: 5 things your see, 4 things your can touch, 3 things you can hear, 2 things you can smell, and 1 thing you can taste. This technique should be repeated until you are grounded in the present moment.

2. Show Gratitude

The COVID 19 pandemic makes many of us feel helpless and out of control. Showing gratitude is a way to feel empowered and in control. Research indicates expressing gratitude/thankfulness is a way of managing mental illness symptoms. I suggest writing letters, creating social media posts, or sending postcards to our 1st responders/local medical staff indicating how much you appreciate their efforts. They need to hear it now more than ever.

3. Create a Schedule

As humans, we crave stability. When our world is chaotic, it triggers our survival brain and we often become restless. Creating a schedule/routine often helps in calming anxiety and fears. I suggest creating a tangible schedule (one you can feel in your hands). Remember you may have to now accompanied other household members in this schedule (such as a spouse, roommate, or children). Don’t forget to include time for FUN!

4. Be Compassionate with yourself and others

As Southerners, we are taught to treat others as we treat ourselves. These words of wisdom could not be truer during this time. We often tell ourselves things we would never tell another person. Remember to be Compassionate to yourself and others. It is okay to have emotions. We should not be afraid of our emotions yet embrace them. I suggest leaving yourself (and other household members) a note telling how you feel about them. Then leaving them around your home like a scavenger hunt.

5. Maintain Connections

For most extroverted people, social isolation feels like a nightmare. Compared to most introverted people, who enjoy the time alone. Whichever end of the spectrum you fall on, maintaining connections is essential. These connections are for people outside of your household. I suggest having a video conferencing “date” at least once a week for 15 minutes with someone outside of your household. There are many applications, such as Hangout, Facetime, or Zoom, that help with video conferencing. Personally, I enjoy the House Party application because it has games you can play with others.