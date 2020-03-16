MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- For most Americans -- the measures being taken to fight Coronavirus are unprecedented and for some can cause high levels of fear, stress, and anxiety.
While we haven't seen a response at this level in modern times, Dr. Ronald Franks -- professor and Chair of Psychiatry at USA College of Medicine says there are things people can do to manage fear and anxiety.
"Right now fear is in order because this virus is serious. We need to take it seriously. Anxiety is an exaggerated response and one way to deal with anxiety is to gain a sense of control and the recommendations that are coming now -- about keeping a safe distance and cleansing -- give us a sense of control in that the virus is not supernatural... It does respond to laws of nature," said Dr. Franks.
Dr. Franks says parents to talk with their kids to ease their minds during this uncertain time.
"Fortunately it looks as though children are at lower risk of having a serious infection. For that reason, I think parents can be reassuring to children -- you want to be safe, but not alarm the children," said Dr. Franks.
And when it comes to social media -- he says the messages can often be misleading.
"My advice is listen to the experts -- the scientists, physicians, healthcare providers -- whose job it is to diagnose, treat, and prevent infectious diseases," said Dr. Franks.
To manage the stress and anxiety Dr. Franks recommends meditation and for extreme cases seek a physician for possible medication.
