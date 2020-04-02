Chickasaw police

Director of Public Safety Brian Fillingim said effective Friday, April 3, there will be a mandatory curfew from 10 pm until 5 am. in the city of Chickasaw.

Officials say the curfew will remain in place until April, 17, 2020 and at that time, it will be reviewed.

The exception to the curfew are individuals going to and from work and emergencies. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.