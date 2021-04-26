Health officials have long stressed the importance of getting a second COVID-19 vaccine dose, and getting it on time.

However, new data shows millions of Americans have missed this crucial step, meaning they are not fully protected against the virus.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 5 million Americans have skipped out on their second COVID-19 vaccine dose. That's nearly 8 percent of those who received an initial Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

And the number is only going up.

The trend is troubling health experts, who say the second dose dramatically increases your immunity to COVID-19.

The two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may not be enough to keep people protected over time. Researchers from both companies say vaccinated people will probably need a booster shot within the next year.