MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – West Mobile resident Brent Fuller got his stimulus payment authorized in March and figured the process would work much the same when Congress passed more relief last month.

He figured wrong.

“The first payment, back in 2020, it was really easy, what basically direct deposit,” he said. “This time, it seems to be a little hassling because I was expecting the same process, but it didn’t – it hasn’t worked that way. But patience is a virtue with the federal government.”

When Fuller checks the “Get My Payment” portal on the IRS website, it says, “Status Not Available.”

An IRS spokeswoman could not say how many people have been affected or explain why some people are not getting they money right away. The agency says on its website that people who get the “Status Not Available” message will have to wait until they file their tax return this year to claim the money. This applies to people who got the first stimulus direct-deposited in a bank account that since has been closed, as well as some people like Fuller whose bank information and home address have not changed.

Tax preparer Beth Smiley, owner of EZ Tax Refunds in Mobile, said this seems to be hitting people who didn’t file their tax return last year the 2019 tax year.

“We are finding that a lot of the calls that we’re getting, those people did not file 2019 returns for one reason or another,” she said. “And they’re getting this, even though they got it in the spring, they’re not getting it now because they didn’t file in 2019.”

Smiley said reason likely has to do with a desire by the IRS to avoid mistakes in processing claims.

“This is going to really help them reduce errors and overlapping in the sense of your check could be in the mail,” she said. “You could be filing your tax return saying you hadn’t gotten it, and then all of a sudden you get a check, and now you’re gonna owe that money back.”

For people receiving their money by check, the IRS says it could take three to four weeks after the date posted on “Get My Payment.”

But people like Fuller probably are going to have to wait weeks or months. Counting his wife and two children, the total comes to $2,400.

“It would help with the after-holiday expenses. … Being a disabled veteran, and also receiving SSDI has placed financial difficulty for myself and my family.”

Since his income comes from the Social Security Disability Income program, Fuller said he sometimes does not earn enough money to require a tax return. But to get the stimulus money, he will have to make sure to file one this year and claim a Recovery Rebate Credit.

The IRS recommends filing electronically for faster payment.

That same process is available to people who missed all or part of the initial stimulus under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. That could be become of an error or a change of income. It also is a possibility for people who were ineligible because family members claimed them as dependents. They will have to file a tax return and make sure no one claims them when they file later this year.

“This year is the year to have a tax person,” Smiley said. “This is the year where there’s a lot of different things going on and they’re all very recent. Every day, I’m learning something new about what’s going on.”