D'IBERVILLE, Miss (WALA) -- The countdown is on in Mississippi until all COVID restrictions will be lifted at coast casinos. That is set to happen Friday at 5 PM.

At that point, a mask will not be mandatory and capacity will no longer be limited.

“I think this is the first step for Mississippi in making sure that we get ready to get through this pandemic,” said Monique Young.

The Mississippi Gaming Commission announced Thursday that there will be no more COVID restrictions starting Friday at 5 PM.

For gamblers like Young who visits casinos several times a week, it cannot come soon enough.

“In the casinos, I think it’s going to be more exciting, it will bring a sense of normalcy to us because we’ve really been struggling and we got to kind of learn how to adapt to being without our masks,” she said.

11 months ago, the casinos reopened with restrictions. Over time, the restrictions have slowly been loosened.

“It’s a great day in the neighborhood,” said Scarlet Pearl CEO LuAnn Pappas.

Pappas say the announcement was a shock.

“Everyone is very happy, you know you certainly have some people that are still going to wear their mask whether that’s an associate or the customers and we expect that,” she said. “But for the most part people are going to be elated.”

Even with the restrictions going away, the Scarlet Pearl says they will continue to disinfect high-touch areas often.

But not everyone thinks it’s time to get rid of masks at casinos.

“I think they should keep it,” said Tony Sorgi. “You know people are kind of adamant about not wanting to get a shot.”

Despite the pandemic, the Scarlet Pearl says they have been doing better than ever.