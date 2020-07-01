MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- After hearing comments from the people of Mobile, the city council voted Wednesday to mandate masks and face coverings.

The order requires everyone ten and older to wear a face-covering in public for at least the next 30 days. It brings a $50 fine for the first offense and a $100 fine if the person keeps doing it.

Those with health issues are exempt from the order, and people outside with enough social distancing are not required to wear masks.

Council members approved the measure by a vote of 6 to 1.

Gina Gregory, Fred Richardson, Bess Rich, CJ Small, Levon Manzie, and Joel Daves voted for the ordinance, with John Williams voting against.

“I just simply don’t think that an ordinance is going to make people wear them,” Williams said.

“If we can do this one thing right now and make a difference then we should do it," Rich said.

“Sometimes we have to pass laws to protect you because unfortunately people just won’t do the right thing all the time,” Gregory said.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson supported the mandate.

The council meeting lasted more than more than two hours on Wednesday. As city leaders gave everyone who wanted to say something a chance.

“This is the most tyrannical ordinance that you could pass,” one woman said.

“Please pass this ordinance, even for 30 days,” another woman said.

“First and foremost, unconstitutional,” another woman added.

“If you’re doing harm to others then you lose your constitutional rights,” a fourth woman said.

“I should be able to have the discretion on myself to choose to do that or not,” a man said.

The fine will be a last resort for police who plan to educate people on social distancing and hand out face coverings instead of a fine.

“We know we’re taking a risk doing this we know that we maybe have offended some people in doing this, but at the end of the 30 days we’ll both know whether it was the right thing to do," Mayor Stimpson said.

The mask mandate is for the city and the police jurisdiction.

You can read the full ordinance as approved below.