MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile's mandatory face mask ordinance is now in effect for the next 30 days. It comes two days after Mobile City Council voted 6 to 1 requiring face masks be worn in public inside the city limits.

"I think it's a good thing. In order to get ahead of this virus we have to wear the masks... we have to protect each other and ourselves actually," said one couple. "Yeah, it needs to go on longer than 30 days -- and children under 10 need to have it as well."

"I think we should have did it a long time ago. I'm an essential worker. So we have our doors locked... we won't let anyone in without a mask. Yeah, a good idea," said one woman.

Children 10 and under do not have to wear a mask. Other exemptions include people with breathing conditions and if you are outside following social distancing guidelines.

"I think it's a good thing. The numbers keep rising and for me personally -- I need it because I'm a diabetic. I need to be safe. I need to keep my health up. I think it's a good thing," said Cassandra Rogers.

Still trying to bounce back from the shutdown, local restaurants downtown are all for the masks if it allows them to safely stay open.

"The mask ordinance can only help people stay safe. And we are doing our part by keeping our employees safe and following all the guidelines provided by the CDC and the health department. So we are hoping for a positive outcome," said Jennifer Noori, Squid Ink.

"I think it's going to make a lot of difference. We've had good customers come in here. So I don't think it's going to make that much of a difference," said Shauna Roberts, Spot of Tea.

Masking up -- it's the world we live in -- at least for the next 30 days.

"I think it will be longer than 30 days. We need it. Every household is different, every family is different. And we don't know where the germs are coming from. So I think it's a good thing," said Rogers.

"I think if it shows a decrease that Mobile will stop it, but I hope they keep it going," said one woman.

Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bernard Eichold II signed a similar order mandating face masks in public in the unincorporated areas of Mobile County. He encourages other municipalities will join in this effort.

Meanwhile, the fine for the first offense is $50, and $100 for second and any subsequent offenses. However, Mobile Police are encouraged to hand out warnings and free face masks to work with the public during this time -- instead of citations.