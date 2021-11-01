MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Spring Hill College said on Monday that masks are no longer required indoors on campus for those who are vaccinated.

School officials said the decreasing number of COVID infections allowed them to update the protocols.

Those who are unvaccinated are still required to wear masks indoors.

“Our students, faculty, and staff have done a fantastic job of keeping our campus healthy. We have continued to monitor the COVID-19 transmission rates and we are grateful to see the number of infections continue to decrease. We are confident with the safety protocols we have established on campus and we feel now is a good time to update our mask policy,” said Spring Hill College President E. Joseph Lee.

Spring Hill said faculty may still require masks in their classrooms, so students should be prepared and have a mask on hand to follow the instructor's requests.

Masks are also still required for St. Joseph Chapel and Sodality Chapel and at athletic events on campus.