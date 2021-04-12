MOBILE, Ala. – Although Alabama’s statewide mask mandate expired at the end of last week, people over the age of 2 will need to continue wearing a mask at the Mobile Regional Airport.

By executive order, President Biden mandated masks nationwide for airports and interstate travel, including planes, trains and buses. This mandate began in February and is scheduled to expire on May 11.

"We will continue to uphold this policy as long as federal law requires the airport to do so," said Chris Curry, Mobile Airport Authority president, for a news release today. "The safety of our customers and employees remains a

priority, and we are maintaining our strict cleaning and sanitation procedures as directed by the Centers for Disease Control."

People who refuse to wear a mask can be fined by the Transportation and Security Administration and asked to leave the airport by police.

According to the CDC, a properly worn mask completely covers the nose and mouth and should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face.

Masks are available at the airport’s customer service desk, at no charge, for any passenger or guest.