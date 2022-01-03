BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- Masks will not be required for students returning to Baldwin County Public Schools this week.
In a letter to parents, superintendent Eddie Tyler wrote, "When your children return to school tomorrow, they are welcome to wear masks but at this time there is no mandatory requirement for masking at any of our grade levels. This will be fully voluntary at this time."
Schools will be stocked with masks if students want to wear one
Tyler said if there is an outbreak, the system will make changes and notify parents.
