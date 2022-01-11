DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Another local school has been affected by the pandemic.
Bayside Academy announced Tuesday that due to COVID-19 and the transmission among older students, they will be enforcing a mask requirement for all students in middle and upper schools.
They said that on Tuesday, 16 faculty and staff were absent, causing worry that they may be later be forced to close down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.