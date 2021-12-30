MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Students and staff at all Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Mobile must wear masks through Jan. 21, the archdiocese announced Thursday.

Due to the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama, including breakthrough cases, and out of concern for the health of students, teachers, staff and their families, masks will be required for all school personnel and students in kindergarten through 12th grade at Catholic schools in the archdiocese through Jan. 21.

At that time, COVID-19 precautions will be re-evaluated.

Principals will contact families with more information.