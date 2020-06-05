MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Big changes this year in Mobile County storm shelters because of COVID-19.

Health department officials say a shelter should be a last resort.

They say the shelters will be very high risk areas for contracting COVID-19 and, because of social distancing, they're having to look at opening more of them.

Department officials say they are encouraging the Red Cross to set up "60 and older" areas, and also sick areas for those who have been exposed to COVID or have symptoms

There are also plans for a medical needs shelter, but for people who need minor medical oversight or electrical power.

It will have similar areas.

Erin Coker, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator with the Mobile County Health Department, says, "We also have implemented a '60 and older' area, or a high risk area, a COVID area that has four rooms with a restroom separated from everybody else, and then we'll have our general population area. One of the main criteria to be admitted to a medical needs shelter is that you have to have a caregiver who is eighteen years of age or older."

What's more, anyone who wants to stay at any shelter has to bring a mask, and have their temperatures checked.

No actual locations have been designated as of yet.