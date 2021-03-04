Mass vaccination clinic at OWA ends as appointment-based system starts

Thursday was the last day for long lines and hours of waiting in your car to get your vaccine.

This week is the last for Alabama Department of Public Health's OWA mass vaccination clinic.

Starting now, vaccines will be appointments only at the Baldwin County Health Department.

Its all run through the state health department's online portal.

The portal checks your eligibility, verifying your occupation, amount of exposure, and age group.

You can do it on your computer or phone, filling out a quick questionnaire in just a few minutes, making getting the needle prick a little more convenient.

"This is the second morning I've taken off work to get the shot," said Joanne Hubbard, who was waiting for her second dose this morning at OWA.

Skipping hours in a car line doesn't mean you won't have to wait, though.

"I believe right now we are booked through May, so we would encourage people to keep checking back," said Jenny Kilpatrick, with the Alabama Department for Public Health.

ADPH says they are still only receiving a few hundred first doses per week.

"We've been told that it is a supply issue. We don't have any information this time to suggest that we'll be getting much more than we have been over the last few weeks," said Kilpatrick.

The first appointments are next Tuesday, with two clinics, one for first and one for second doses, per week.

The goal is to vaccinate about 200 people per day.

For a link to the patient portal, click here.

We're told ADPH is still ironing out the final details, but right now they plan on having clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from about 8-5.

All vaccinations will be given at the Baldwin County Health Department in Robertsdale.