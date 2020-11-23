MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – More than three in 10 people who showed up for free, precautionary COVID-19 testing on Saturday had the novel coronavirus, the Mobile County Health Department said Monday.

The test was part of a “Know B4U Go” campaign aimed at college students and others who might be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday. The idea was to alert people who might infect vulnerable residents without even knowing they are sick.

Kelly Warren, executive director of family health at the department, said at Monday’s briefing that response overwhelming and at times caused long lines at the six testing sites. She said of 889 tested, 32 came back positive. That works out to a little more than 3.5 percent.

“We had some hiccups with this. We had a much larger turnout than we had initially planned for efficiently,” she said. “So, if you were one of those folks waiting in your car and waiting a long time in some cases, we appreciate you for hanging in there with us and staying and getting tested.”

The test was a rapid-result antigen test, which health experts consider less reliable than a PRC test. And Rendi Murphree, the top epidemiologist at the Mobile County Health Department, said it was not a random sample.

Still, she added, it offers a pretty good snapshot of what someone’s chances are of getting exposed to an infected person at Thanksgiving dinner. Experts have estimated as many as half of people who are infected show no symptoms but still spread the virus.

“So, if you think about it, if you are going to a gathering that has 100 people in it, from three to four people that are in that crowd are probably asymptomatic, infectious with COVID,” she said. “So if you had just 50, then one to two in that group may be asymptomatic and unknowingly infectious and spreading avoid to others. So this is a clear and present danger.”

Murphree echoed comments from earlier in the state by state Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. Community transmission is extensive, and the safest course of action is to stay at home this holiday, she said.

“No matter where you’re going, if you’re planning to travel, there is widespread community transmission of COVID-19 in our population right now,” she said. “So, you are safer at home.”

There are many indications that Americans plan to ignore the advice. Angry viewers have spoken out on Facebook, with one writing government “has no place at the Thanksgiving table.” Coupon Follow surveyed 1,000 Americans, with 30 percent saying they plan to travel for the holiday and do not fear contracting the virus. Some 42 percent say they do not feat spreading the disease.

As for the Know B4U Go initiative, Murphree said the Health Department would consider sponsoring a similar program before the Christmas holiday.

She reminded people that they can get tested for free at any time during the week.

Warren said people can call 251-690-8889.