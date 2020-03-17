MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System said it will not be cutting service to those who can't pay their bills during the COVID-19 crisis.
A news release from MAWSS read, "One of the most important safeguards for our community to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is handwashing. This small step ensures our customers have access to water during this time."
The lobbies at both MAWSS payment centers will also be closed from March 18 to April 13. Outside kiosks will still be available for customers.
Other payment options including telephone at 251-694-3164, online, bank draft, mail, and bill pay provided by your bank. Services can be managed at www.mawss.com, or by speaking with customer service by telephone.
Alabama Power and Spire also announced that service will not be turned off to customers affected by the outbreak.
