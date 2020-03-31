MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released new details Tuesday on his plan to reduce the number of people allowed in businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor said that stores will be limited to 40% of the capacity for the building previously determined by the fire department. The limits will in place starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 2.

According to the mayor, the businesses will be in charge of figuring out how to control how people will be allowed inside. Stores have been told to put lines on the ground near checkout lines to make sure customers are six feet apart as per CDC guidelines for social distancing.

Mayor Stimpson said businesses could be limited to 30% capacity if stores appear to be too crowded at 40%.

Mobile businesses will be ordered to end self-service food and free samples. They will also need to follow CDC guidelines for cleaning and sanitation.