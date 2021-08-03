Local officials and representatives from area hospitals will provide an update on the recent spike in cases of COVID-19 in Mobile County and its impact on our medical facilities.
MORE COVID-19 NEWS
- Adam McDonald, Digital Content Producer
- Updated
- By TERRY SPENCER, ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and KELLI KENNEDY Associated Press
- Updated
- Brendan Kirby
- Updated
- By Virginia Langmaid and Marnie Hunter, CNN
- Posted
- By MELINDA DESLATTE Associated Press
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.